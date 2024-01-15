Happy Pongal 2024: Images, Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages To Share

Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. Pongal falls around mid-January every year. The word Pongal means 'to boil'. The festival is celebrated to thank god for the year's harvest. The festival is known by different names in different places. It is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Telangana, Maghi in Haryana, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Magh Bihu in Assam. Pongal is celebrated for four days with the second day being celebrated as Thai Pongal.
On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and prepare an elaborate meal. and offer it to god after pooja. The festival is named after the dish Pongal, which is prepared by boiling rice and milk in an earthen pot until it starts overflowing. The overflowing is the symbol of the abundance of fortune and prosperity.
Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated to thank the sun, mother nature, and farm animals for their contribution to our lives. On Pongal, devotees cook freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a brand-new clay pot. Later, brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts, and raisins are added to this Pongal recipe. People also make rangoli outside houses, and the festival is turned into a joyous celebration. This year also, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18.
Happy Pongal 2024: Images & Wishes
Happy Pongal 2024: Quotes & WhatsApp Messages
1. May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life on the auspicious occasion of Pongal and always.
2. May you enjoy the harvest festival with your loved ones and have its warmth stay with you throughout the year. Happy Pongal!
3. Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Happy Pongal!
4. Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!
5. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!
6. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2024 to you and your family.
7. May the harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears in your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!
8. May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and the best life. Greetings on Pongal!
9. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and cashews bring happiness into everyone's life. A very happy Pongal
10. May the almighty bless us all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.
11. May good luck enter our homes and success touch our feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.
12. Wishing everyone a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends. May every dream of yours become a reality. Happy Pongal!
13. Let us all greet, meet, and eat together on the auspicious occasion of Pongal with the beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!
