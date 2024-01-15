Happy Pongal 2024: Images, Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages To Share

1. May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life on the auspicious occasion of Pongal and always.

2. May you enjoy the harvest festival with your loved ones and have its warmth stay with you throughout the year. Happy Pongal!

3. Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Happy Pongal!

4. Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!

5. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

6. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2024 to you and your family.

7. May the harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears in your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

8. May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and the best life. Greetings on Pongal!

9. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and cashews bring happiness into everyone's life. A very happy Pongal

10. May the almighty bless us all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

11. May good luck enter our homes and success touch our feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

12. Wishing everyone a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends. May every dream of yours become a reality. Happy Pongal!

13. Let us all greet, meet, and eat together on the auspicious occasion of Pongal with the beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!