Happy Pongal Wishes, Quotes, Images in English, Hindi, Tamil, etc

This festival usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are harvested. The word ‘pongal’ means ‘spilling over’ and, hence, on this festival, people follow a tradition of boiling the rice in an earthen pot till it overflows. This festival is mostly observed in Tamil Nadu and is also referred to as ‘Thai Pongal’.

