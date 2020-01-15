Happy Pongal Wishes, Quotes, Images in English, Hindi, Tamil, etc
The festival of Pongal is celebrated with great pomp in the southern states, mostly in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a four-day festival that starts with Bhogi Pongal, which is on 15 January this year, and and ends on the day of Kanum Pongal, which is on 19 January this year. This festival is especially associated with the tradition of harvesting of the crops. This festival also marks Uttarayan, which indicates the Sun’s transit towards the north.
This festival usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are harvested. The word ‘pongal’ means ‘spilling over’ and, hence, on this festival, people follow a tradition of boiling the rice in an earthen pot till it overflows. This festival is mostly observed in Tamil Nadu and is also referred to as ‘Thai Pongal’.
If you have still not wished your family and friends, here are some quotes, wishes, images and cards for you:
Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Message and Status
“Wishing that this festival brings good luck, prosperity and hoping that it is joyous and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal 2020”
“May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal”
“On this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal”
“Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal”
“On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy Pongal”
This festival marks the reaping of the harvest. Pongal is known by different names in different states, such as in Northeast, it goes by ‘Bhogali Bihu’, ‘Lohri ‘ in Punjab, ‘Bhogi’ in Andhra Pradesh and ‘Makar Sakranti’ in Karnataka, Bengal, UP, Bihar, etc.