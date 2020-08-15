Happy Parsi New Year 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Images With Quotes

Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, 16 August, this year. The day holds great significance for the Parsi community.

It is believed that the tradition of celebrating New Year dates back to about 3,000 years. Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar.

People visit their friends and relatives today and wish each other a Happy New Year. However, if you are away from your loved ones, here are some some images, quotes and messages that you can send to your friends, relatives and peers on this occasion.