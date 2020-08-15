Happy Parsi New Year 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Images With Quotes
Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, 16 August, this year. The day holds great significance for the Parsi community.
It is believed that the tradition of celebrating New Year dates back to about 3,000 years. Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar.
People visit their friends and relatives today and wish each other a Happy New Year. However, if you are away from your loved ones, here are some some images, quotes and messages that you can send to your friends, relatives and peers on this occasion.
Parsi New Year 2020: Wishes, Greetings
- “I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year!”
- “Sending you warm wishes and good luck on new year! Happy Parsi New Year”
- “As the New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. May God bless you through out the new Year. Happy New Year!”
- “May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness be by your side. Happy New Year!”
- “Wishing that the new dawn brings you a new way to success and happiness.”
