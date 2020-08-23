Happy Onam 2020: Onam Wishes, Greetings, Messages For Loved Ones
Here are some images, quote and messages to send your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.
Onam, a harvest festival celebrated annually by the people of Malayali origin in and outside Kerala, is finally here!
Onam is celebrated in remembrance of King Mahabali, whose reign, it is said, saw no sorrow or poverty, only prosperity. It is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festival is from 22 August to 2 September.
Every year, people lay out floral rangolis outside their homes to commemorate the homecoming of the king.
Happy Onam 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes
- Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion of Onam.
- “This Onam may you be showered with Good luck, prosperity and happiness. Have a wonderful Onam”
- “Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire. Happy Onam! ”
- “Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!”
- “It’s Onam! So, let’s celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam! ”
- “Onam is the time for poookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.”
