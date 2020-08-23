Happy Onam 2020: Onam Wishes, Greetings, Messages For Loved Ones

Onam, a harvest festival celebrated annually by the people of Malayali origin in and outside Kerala, is finally here!

Onam is celebrated in remembrance of King Mahabali, whose reign, it is said, saw no sorrow or poverty, only prosperity. It is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festival is from 22 August to 2 September.

Every year, people lay out floral rangolis outside their homes to commemorate the homecoming of the king.

