Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes for Loved Ones

Happy New Years 2021 Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greeting Card for Friends and family

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Happy New Year 2021 wishes.
The beginning of the New Year is marked with celebration. With the memories and experiences of the previous year, people step into the new year with hopes of a better time ahead.

It is the time when people start thinking of new beginnings and a fresh start in the forthcoming year. So, send forward some good wishes on the occasion of the beginning of the new year, to your friends and family. Here are some warm messages, images, quotes, cards in different Indian languages that you can use:

Happy New Years 2021 Images and Greetings

New Year Wishes.&nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year 2021 Wishes in Hindi
(Photo: Hindu God Wallpapers)
New Year Wishes in Gujarati
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Tamil
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Malayalam
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Sanskrit
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Telugu
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Odia
(Photo: The Quint)
New Year wishes in Urdu.
(Photo: The Quint)
(फोटो- Quint Hindi) &nbsp;
New Year Wishes in Bengali.

