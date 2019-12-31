New Year’s Eve 2019 Google Doodle ft Froggy, the Weather Frog

In today’s Google Doodle on the New Year’s Eve 2019, people can see the fireworks brightening up the sky with different colours like red, blue, pink, green and blue. They can also see Froggy and a little bird having fun and celebrating this auspicious day.

On the Google page, it says that “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”