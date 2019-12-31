New Year’s Eve 2019 Google Doodle ft Froggy, the Weather Frog
Google makes Google doodles to celebrate every special occasion. There are only a few hours left for the new year 2020 to begin. On this occasion, Google has created a Google Doodle named New Year's Eve 2019 to celebrate this special day. Froggy, Google's weather frog is seen celebrating the New Year's Eve with all the fireworks in the background lighting up the sky. There is also a bird sitting beside him who is also wearing a party hat.
What is Special About Today’s Google Doodle?
In today’s Google Doodle on the New Year’s Eve 2019, people can see the fireworks brightening up the sky with different colours like red, blue, pink, green and blue. They can also see Froggy and a little bird having fun and celebrating this auspicious day.
On the Google page, it says that “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”