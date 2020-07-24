Happy Nag Panchami 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Images with Quotes
Here are some wishes, images & quotes for you to send your loved ones, this Nag Panchami!
Today is Nag Panchami, the day Hindus worship snakes. Nag Panchami is an auspicious day in Hindu mythology. Shiva devotees offer milk, fruits and flowers to snake idols on this day. Some people also worship real snakes for their blessings and ask for protection for their families against dangers from snakes.
The month of Sawan is full of festivity. There is Sawan Shivratri, Sawan Somwar, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami and in the end, Rakshabandhan. Shiva devotees spend their time worshiping and fasting to get his blessings.
Happy Nag Panchami 2020 Wishes & Quotes
Here are some quotes and messages for you to send your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.
- “May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!”
- “May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.”
- “ May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!”
- “By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!”
Happy Nag Panchami 2020 Images
