Happy Nag Panchami 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Images with Quotes  

Today is Nag Panchami, the day Hindus worship snakes. Nag Panchami is an auspicious day in Hindu mythology. Shiva devotees offer milk, fruits and flowers to snake idols on this day. Some people also worship real snakes for their blessings and ask for protection for their families against dangers from snakes.

The month of Sawan is full of festivity. There is Sawan Shivratri, Sawan Somwar, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami and in the end, Rakshabandhan. Shiva devotees spend their time worshiping and fasting to get his blessings.