Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images for Your Mother

Happy Mother's Day Wishes 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on Sunday, 12 May 2024. International Mother's Day or Mother's Day is a global celebration to show love, respect, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures. A mother is selfless, caring, and loving person who has been there with us since childhood. Mothers are greatest blessings of God, and we should respect them always. Several countries like India, United States, and more celebrate Mother's Day in May.
Mother's Day is an official holiday in the United States. On this day people show love and respect towards their mothers in different ways. Some people help their mothers in daily household chores while others take their mothers out for spending quality time. Although, mothers are special always and should be loved forever, but Mother's Day is an opportunity to do something unique and special for your beloved mothers.
If you want to make this Mother's Day 2024 special and memorable for your mother, share below listed wishes, messages, images, and quotes, and then see the magic.
Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, and Images for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
You my mother are the best person in my life. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Mother's Day.
Ever since I opened my eyes in this world, you have been around me as my biggest support system. Please stay always close to me. I love you mummy. Happy Mother's Day.
If there is anyone powerful and magnificent after God, it definitely is a mother. Greetings of Mother's Day 2024.
No one in this world can replace the love, affection, and care of a mother. I pray to God to bless all mothers. Happy Mother's Day 2024.
Mothers can see through you. They can easily guess when a child is sad of happy. A mother's simple touch is a magic to forget all the hardships of life. May God protect our mothers always. Happy Mother's Day.
My mother is my best friend. She is the inspiration of my life. Without my mother I am nothing. I want my mother to be with me now and forever. Happy Mother's Day 2024.
The sacrifices of mothers are just amazing. They don't think about anything else except the happiness and prosperity of their children. It is our responsibility to respect and love our mothers. Happy Mother's Day.
You my mother are the best person in this whole world. I will die million times to be your daughter in every life. On this Mother's Day, I want nothing for you but happiness, prosperity and longevity. Many many happy returns of Mother's Day.
Mother's deserve all the love and respect in this world. Whatever they do for their children is beyond human capacity. On this Mother's Day lets us pledge to love our mothers forever. Happy Mother's Day!!
My mother is my pillar of strength. I am nothing without her. She is my sunshine, my soulmate, and my best friend. My mother is my everything. Happy Mother's Day!!
Happy Mother's Day 2024: 10 Best Quotes To Share With Mothers
Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing. [Ricki Lake].
Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. [Erich Fromm].
Mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible. [Marion C. Garretty].
Mothers can look through a child’s eyes and see tomorrow. [Reed Markham].
A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories. [Honore de Balzac].
All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. [Abraham Lincoln].
Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together. [Susan Gale].
A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower. [Debasish Mridha].
The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation. [James E. Faust].
