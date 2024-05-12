Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images for Your Mother

Happy Mother's Day Wishes 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on Sunday, 12 May 2024. International Mother's Day or Mother's Day is a global celebration to show love, respect, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures. A mother is selfless, caring, and loving person who has been there with us since childhood. Mothers are greatest blessings of God, and we should respect them always. Several countries like India, United States, and more celebrate Mother's Day in May.

Mother's Day is an official holiday in the United States. On this day people show love and respect towards their mothers in different ways. Some people help their mothers in daily household chores while others take their mothers out for spending quality time. Although, mothers are special always and should be loved forever, but Mother's Day is an opportunity to do something unique and special for your beloved mothers.