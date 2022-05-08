Happy Mother's Day 2022: How to Wish Mother's Day in Different Languages
Mother's Day wishes in Hindi, English and other languages.
Mother's Day is celebrated every year around the world. The day is celebrated to honour and acknowledge the efforts of our moms.
There is no fixed date for Mother's Day. Many countries like United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, India, etc. celebrate this day on the second Sunday of May.
Therefore, Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 08 May 2022.
Mothers play the most important role in our life. People spend time with their mothers on this special occasion. Some people get gifts and greeting cards for their moms, while other greet them with lovely messages.
Happy Mother' Day Wishes in Hindi, English and Bangla
I feel the most secure when you are with me. Happy Mother's Day, mom!
माताएं ईश्वर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ रचना हैं। मैं आपको अपने जीवन में पाकर वास्तव में धन्य महसूस करता हूं। हापी मदर्स डे!
আকাশের মত ধৈর্য ক্ষমতা তোমার, তুমি সব সময় আমার বেষ্ট ফ্রেন্ড হয়ে আমার সমস্যার সমাধান করার রাস্তা দেখিয়ে দিয়েছো । ধন্যবাদ “মা” । ” হ্যাপি মাদার্স ডে”
How to Wish Happy Mother's Day in Different Languages
Marathi: मदर्स डे च्या शुभेच्छा
Arabic: عيد أم سعي
Urdu: مدرز ڈے مبارک
French: Bonne fête des mères!
Italian: Buona Festa della Mamma!
Portuguese: Feliz Dia da Mãe!
Spanish: ¡Feliz día de las madres!
German: Alles Gute zum Muttertag!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.