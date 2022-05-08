Happy Mother’s Day 2022: 25 Beautiful Quotes on Mothers
Here are some quotes on the occasion of Mother's Day.
Mother's Day is celebrated every year in India and some other countries on second Sunday of May. This year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, 8 May 2022.
As the name suggests, this occasion is dedicated to our mothers. It is observed to celebrate motherhood and the bond we share with our moms.
People love to spend time with their mothers on this day and also get presents for them.
Here, we have curated some great quotes on mothers which you can send to your lovely mom and also upload as WhatsApp status on this special occasion of Mother's Day.
Mother's Day: 25 Quotes on Mothers
“The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.”
―Karl Lagerfeld
“No man is poor who has a Godly mother.”
―Abraham Lincoln
“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.”
―John Steinbeck
"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." —William Makepeace Thackeray
"Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." —Erich Fromm
"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." —Robert Browning
"For when a child is born the mother also is born again." —Gilbert Parker
"Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." —Barbara Kingsolver
"If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" —Milton Berle
"There is nothing in the world of art like the songs mother used to sing." —Billy Sunday
"My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent." —Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." —Stevie Wonder
"The mother's heart is the child's schoolroom." —Henry Ward Beecher
"The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father." —Samuel Taylor Coleridge
“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” —Susan Gale
“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E Faust
“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M Russell Ballard
“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou
“Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” —Kahlil Gibran
"A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Princess Diana
“Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” —Emily Dickinson
“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” —Cardinal Mermillod
“The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” —Elaine Heffner
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” —Victor Hugo
