Makar Sankranti Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and Cards

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in India on 15 January this year. Mostly Makar Sankranti is celebrated just after the festival of Lohri on 14 January, however, last year and this year due to timing according to the Hindu calendar it is being celebrated on 15 January 2020. Makar Sankranti is the first Hindu festival of the year and marks the sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn) and ends the month with the winter solstice.