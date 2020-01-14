Makar Sankranti Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and Cards
Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in India on 15 January this year. Mostly Makar Sankranti is celebrated just after the festival of Lohri on 14 January, however, last year and this year due to timing according to the Hindu calendar it is being celebrated on 15 January 2020. Makar Sankranti is the first Hindu festival of the year and marks the sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn) and ends the month with the winter solstice.
People in India celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with great zeal and enthusiasm and greet people with beautiful messages, images and quotes. If you have not wished your loved ones still, here are some quotes, wishes, images, cards and greetings in English and Hindi.
Makar Sankranti Wishes, Quotes, Images and Cards for Your Loved Ones
“Wishing you and your family lots of happiness and sweet surprises this Makar Sankranti!”
“Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity.”
Makar Sankranti 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat
2020 Makara Sankranti Phalam
Makara Sankranti on Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala – 07:16 AM to 05:47 PM
Duration – 10 Hours 31 Mins
Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 07:16 AM to 09:01 AM
Duration – 01 Hour 45 Mins
Makara Sankranti Moment – 02:22 AM
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
