Happy Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings for Navratri

The holy festival of Navratri is about to come to an end. Navami or Maha Navami is the ninth day of the festival.

This year, Navami is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021. It is followed by Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami. According to Hindu mythology, Godddes Durga assassinated the demon Mahishasura on this day.

Maha Navami is of great significance to the devotees of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. People worship the Goddess and on this auspicious day, and spend time with their loved ones.

In this article, we curated some wishes, messages, greetings and images for you to send to your family, friends and relatives on the occasion of Maha Navami.