Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings
Lohri 2021 Quotes and Wishes: Wish your family and friends a very Happy Lohri
Lohri is an Indian festival of great traditional significance. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, where people pray and celebrate around a bonfire. The festival is primarily celebrated in Northern parts of India with great energy and spirit.
Lohri is also termed as the festival of harvest wherein farmers celebrate folk songs culture and mark the end of sowing season.
in this article we have curated a list for quotes and wishes for you to wish your friends and family Lohri 2021.
Lohri 2021 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings
- “May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri to You and Your Family”
- “May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri!”
- “On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship.”
- “On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace, health and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!
- “May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm that will bring ultimate prosperity to you. Happy Lohri!”
Lohri 2021 Images to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
