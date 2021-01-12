Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Lohri is an Indian festival of great traditional significance. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, where people pray and celebrate around a bonfire. The festival is primarily celebrated in Northern parts of India with great energy and spirit.

Lohri is also termed as the festival of harvest wherein farmers celebrate folk songs culture and mark the end of sowing season.

in this article we have curated a list for quotes and wishes for you to wish your friends and family Lohri 2021.