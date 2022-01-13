Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings for Loved Ones
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Lohri 2022.
Lohri is celebrated every year on 13 or 14 January. This year, it is being celebrated on 13 January. It is a festival which is observed with zest and passion in Northern states of India, especially Punjab.
Lohri is a community festival celebrated with family, friends, relatives and other loved ones. People celebrate this day by lighting a bonfire and dancing to, and signing folk songs around it. It is also known as the festival of harvest.
However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, many people won't be able to celebrate this festival with their families.
But, here we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, messages and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Lohri.
Lohri Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings
May this Lohri brings a lot of joy, happiness, and love in your life. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family!
Lohri is the festival of zeal and energy. May it fill your life with lots of enthusiasm and help you bring joy and prosperity in the life of your loved ones. Happy Lohri!
On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship.
May god bless you with peace, health and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Lohri. Let this festival brings endless joy to you and your family. Wish you and a your family a very Happy Lohri!
I hope all your wishes come true on this beautiful occasion of Lohri. May god bless you and your family. Happy Lohri!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.