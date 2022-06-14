Happy Kabir Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Famous Quotes and Verses

Sant Kabir Das Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima according to the Hindu Vedic Calendar called Panchang. This year, Kabir Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. Saint Kabir Das was a popular social reformer and a poet. It is important to note that a major portion of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru, named Guru Arjan Dev. His writings also had a great influence on the Bhakti movement.

On Kabir Jayanti, many of his followers remember him and recite his poems. His teachings have inspired a lot of people so this day is important for everybody. It is crucial for all to remember the date of Kabir Jayanti 2022 which is on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. Everyone should get together and celebrate his works.