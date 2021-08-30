Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings
Here are some images, greetings and wishes in Hindi and English on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day, that is why it is also called Krishna Janmashtami.
Janmashtami is being celebrated on Monday, 30 August this year. It usually falls in the month of August or September. According to Hindu calendar, it is observed on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
It is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate his birth with immense joy and enthusiasm. Several events are organized to mark this auspicious day. People spend time with their loved ones on this auspicious occasion.
Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images in English and Hindi, which you can send to loved ones on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Krishna Janmashtami: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. May almighty bless you with immense happiness and joy. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
May this Janmashtami be the best one for you. I always pray for the well being of you and your family. God bless you
Janmashtami is the festival of joy. I hope it brings health, peace and joy in your life too. Happy Janmshtami!
May Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones with a very happy and peaceful life. Wish you a very happy Janmashtami
Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family. God bless you with a successful and happy life.
