Happy Islamic New Year: Images, Quotes and Wishes for Hijri 2020
Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends and relatives this Islamic new year.
Muslims across the world are celebrating the Hijri New Year on Wednesday, 19 August. This day marks the beginning of a new Hijri year. It is the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
It is believed to be the day Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, leading his people. His pilgrimage is known as the Hjira.
Happy Hijri 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes
It is the perfect time to send good wishes to your loved ones. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends and relatives on beginning of the year 1441.
“May all the praises and thanks be to Allah to whom belongs all that is in heavens and on the earth. Have a blessed Muharram.”
“As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.”
“I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!”
“May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness. Happy New Year!”
“Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring a lot of peace, prosperity & happiness to the world. May Allah protect us. ”
