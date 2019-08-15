Happy Independence Day: Wishes, Greetings, Images With Quotes

Here are some wishes, images and quotes to send your family and friends this Independence Day.

Updated14 Aug 2020, 06:19 PM IST
India is celebrating its 74th Independence day on Thursday, 15 August. We got our freedom from the centuries’ old shackles of Britishers after the sacrifice of countless brave lives and nonstop efforts of our heroes.

This Independence Day, let’s remember all those brave soldiers, leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. Here are some wishes, greetings, images and quotes that you can send your family, friends and peers and remind them what would our lives be without independence and that we all are responsible for protecting the independence, integrity and sovereignty of our great nation.

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes

Happy Independence Day!
(Photo: iStock)

“Independence Day is both an occasion to celebrate and to remember the struggles of those who fought to give us this gift. Happy Independence Day!”

Happy Independence Day!
(Photo: The Quint)

“We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality.”

Happy Independence Day!
(Photo: iStock)

“Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajaya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

India is celebrating it’s 74th Independence Day in 2020.
(Photo: iStock)

“May this Independence Day bring harmony between all the communities and unite us as a nation. Happy Independence Day! ”

India is celebrating it’s 74th Independence Day
(Photo: iStock)

“Thousands of soldiers laid down their lives so that we can live freely. We owe our freedom to the martyrs. Happy Independence Day! ”

Happy Independence Day!
(Photo: The Quint)

“This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!”

