Happy Independence Day: Wishes, Greetings, Images With Quotes

India is celebrating its 74th Independence day on Thursday, 15 August. We got our freedom from the centuries’ old shackles of Britishers after the sacrifice of countless brave lives and nonstop efforts of our heroes.

This Independence Day, let’s remember all those brave soldiers, leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. Here are some wishes, greetings, images and quotes that you can send your family, friends and peers and remind them what would our lives be without independence and that we all are responsible for protecting the independence, integrity and sovereignty of our great nation.