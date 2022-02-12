ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images quotes and greetings on Hug Day.

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes, images with quotes on Hug day</p></div>
i

Hug Day is celebrated every year on 12 February. It is the second last day of the Valentine's week, which is followed by Kiss Day on 13 and Valentine's Day on 14 February.

Hugs are one of the most beautiful ways to express love, affection and trust towards anyone, and play a very important role in any relationship. People celebrate this day by exchanging hugs with their loved ones.

Moreover, according to healthline.com, hugs can help in reducing stress, boost your heart health, reduce your fears and make you happier.
Also Read

Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings which you can send to your partner & other loved ones, and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Hug day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Hug Day Quotes, Wishes, Images and WhatsApp Status

  • "I love hugging people. I still hug everybody in my meet-and-greet lines." - Taylor Swift

  • "Where I live if someone gives you a hug it's from the heart." - Steve Irwin

  • A hug is the most beautiful display of affection. Happy hug day!

  • I wish I could hug you all the time. Happy Hug Day, my love.

  • Hugs make life beautiful and worth living. Hope you have a wonderful hug day.

  • I wish people start hugging each other more often. It might end up solving a lot of world problems. Happy Hug day.

Also Read

Hug Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Quotes, and Images

Hug Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Quotes, and Images
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hug Day Wishes and images </p></div>

Hug Day Wishes and images

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hug Day Wishes&nbsp; and images in Hindi</p></div>

Hug Day Wishes  and images in Hindi

(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×