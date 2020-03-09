Holika Dahan 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Messages
Every festival has its own significance and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Holi is the second main festival celebrated in India, after Diwali. On the occasion of Holi, every street is filled with beautiful colours and a feeling of happiness is observed among people.
This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 9 March and Holi on 10 March. On Holika Dahan, a bonfire, is set according to the auspicious time after the sun sets to mark the victory of good over evil.
Happy Holika Dahan Images, Quotes and Greetings
Here are some wishes, images, greetings, and messages on the occasion of Holika Dahan
“May God gift you all the colours of life –colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours with which you want to paint your life."
Happy Holika Dahan & Holi 2020 in advance.
“Holi is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness."
Happy Holi 2020 in advance.
“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness."
Happy Holi in advance!