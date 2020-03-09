Holika Dahan 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Messages

Every festival has its own significance and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Holi is the second main festival celebrated in India, after Diwali. On the occasion of Holi, every street is filled with beautiful colours and a feeling of happiness is observed among people.

This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 9 March and Holi on 10 March. On Holika Dahan, a bonfire, is set according to the auspicious time after the sun sets to mark the victory of good over evil.