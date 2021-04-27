Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Chaitra month. This year Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on Tuesday 27 April.

Lord Hanuman is a Deity worshiped by Hindus all across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Hanuman is considered to be the god of strength, intelligence and learning.

Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram was born on the day of Chaitra Purnima. He was the son of Anjani and Vanar Raj Kesari. He is also referred to with many other names such as- Bajrangbali, Kesarinandan, Sankatmochan.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer special prayers to get rid of all the miseries of their lives. Some people also observe a fast on this auspicious occasion.

Apart from prayer, people also send Hanuman Jayanti wishes to their friends, family and relatives on various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.