Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings, and Images

Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious festival of Hindus. The days is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti festival falls on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Hanuman Ji is one of the reverent deities in Hinduism, and is counted among the great heroes from the Ramayana.
Lord Hanuman is know by several names in Hinduism, including Vanara God, Pavan Putra Hanuman, Maruti Nandan, Bajrangbali, and Vayu Dev. Due to his sincere and unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and Sita, Hanuman Ji is also known as Anjaneya. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Hanuman is incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is an epitome of courage, bravery, and strength.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date in India
This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated in India on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Tithi and Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Hanuman Jayanti will begin at 3:25 am on 23 April, and will end at 5:20 am on 24 April 2024.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images
Here is the list of wishes, messages, images, quotes, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2024.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Lord Hanuman bless you and your family with happiness, joy, and success. Jai Hanuman!
Lord Hanuman was devoted to Lord Ram and Sita. He is one of the best examples of strength, courage, power, and resilience, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024.
May all your dreams come true with the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.
May you and your family be blessed with the choicest blessings of Lord Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Greetings of the Day!
May you get whatever you wish for on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May all your prayers be answered. I wish you a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023.
I wish you joy, harmony, and prosperity on this pious and blessed occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May you be blessed with abundant happiness and prosperity. Jai Shri Hanuman!
May Hanuman Ji answer all your prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Wishing you and your family a happy Shri Hanuman Jayanti!
May all the obstacles and hardships be removed from your life on this occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Greetings of the Day!
Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Shri Ram. Let us pray for our family and loved ones on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, greetings of the day!
May Pavan Putra Hanuman fill your life with positivity, success and abundant Happiness. Many many happy returns of Hanuman Jayanti 2024.
Hanuman Ji is the prime example of courage, power, determination, devotion, and selflessness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024!
