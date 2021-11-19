ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes in Punjabi, Hindi, English

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and messages on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes, images, quotes in Punjabi, Hindi and English on the occasion of&nbsp;Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.</p></div>
Guru Nanka Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the religion Sikhism.

This auspicious occasion, according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated on the Kartik Punima.

This year, Guru Nanka Jayanti is being celebrated on Friday, 19 November 2021.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav, is considered one of the most important days by Sikhs. People celebrate this day to remember and celebrate the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Celebrations of the same begins 15 days prior to the festival with Prabhat Feri (the morning march).

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and messages in English, Hindi and Punjabi, which you share with your loved ones on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings for Gurpurab

  • May Guru Nanak dev ji bless you with health, wealth, peace and wisdom. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

  • May this Gurpurab bring a lot of joy and happiness in your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

  • May Guru Nanak Dev ji's teachings and life inspire you. Happy Gurpurab!

  • Gurpurab is one of the most holiest day of the year. May Guru Nanak dev bless you on this auspicious occasion. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

  • May this Guru Nanak Jayanti bring light in your life. Happy Gurpurab!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes</p></div>

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes

Source: https://www.bankbazaar.com/
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes</p></div>

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes

(Photo: iStock/ Altered byThe Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes</p></div>

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab Images with wishes

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
