Happy Gujarati New Year 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

According to legend, Lord Krishna witnessed an annual offering and preparations for the prayers offered to Lord Indra. He convinced the village of Gokul that as farmers, their true dharma was to farm and take care of their cattle and not to pray and conduct offerings to a deity.

Upon this, people started were worshipping Govardhan Hill and the cows on the advice of Lord Krishna. According to religious beliefs, Lord Indra flooded the village for a week. Lord Krishna in response lifted the village in order to protect it from the flood, thereby saving the village.

In honour of Lord Krishna for his protection, Gujarati New Year is celebrated each year a day after Diwali.