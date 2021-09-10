ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Images for Ganesh Utsav 2021

Here are some images to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

i

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated all around India. It is a very special festival for devotees of Lord Ganesha, and is celebrated as his birthday.

The year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from Friday, 10 September 2021, and will go on till 21 September 2021.

Devotees get an idol of Lord Ganesh and install it in their homes. They worship the god for next 10 days, which is followed by Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Anant Chaudas. The festival of Ganesh Cahturthi concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, the day when devotees bid a farewell to god. Idols of Ganpati are immersed in a river or some other water body on this day.

In this article, we have curated some images, posters and photos for you to send to your friends, family and other loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Images, Photos, Posters

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and images</p></div>

(Photo: iStock)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Ganesh Chaturthi images</p></div>

(Photo: iStock)
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
(Photo: The Quint)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and images</p></div>

(Photo: iStock)

