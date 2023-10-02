Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages & Posters

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation was usually called by the name 'Bapu' or 'Mahatma'. He was a political ethicist, nationalist, and a lawyer by profession. Every year Indians celebrate his birth anniversary on 2 October 2023 and Indians all over the world are filled with much enthusiasm. The day is also celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi is known for dedicating his life to the freedom of the nation and advocating for the path of peace, truth, and non-violence. This year, Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, make sure to celebrate the day by sharing quotes, wishes, images, and posters with friends and family.