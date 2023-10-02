Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages & Posters

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation was usually called by the name 'Bapu' or 'Mahatma'. He was a political ethicist, nationalist, and a lawyer by profession. Every year Indians celebrate his birth anniversary on 2 October 2023 and Indians all over the world are filled with much enthusiasm. The day is also celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi is known for dedicating his life to the freedom of the nation and advocating for the path of peace, truth, and non-violence. This year, Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, make sure to celebrate the day by sharing quotes, wishes, images, and posters with friends and family.
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Images & Posters
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Messages
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we all should remember Bapu for his unconditional love for his country and we should aim to have the same nationalism.
We extend our warm wishes to you on this national holiday that reminds us to keep our nation first and work hard to take it toward success and prosperity.
We should strive for equality, justice, and peace like Mahatma Gandhi did. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023!
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let's unite in our efforts and promise to create a better tomorrow that is full of love, compassion, and tolerance.
"Poverty is the worst form of violence."
"Non-violence is a weapon of the strong."
"Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another."
"We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word, and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it."
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."
"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."
"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."
"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."
