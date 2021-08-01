Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Greetings, Messages
Friendship day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in the year 1958.
Friendship Day 2021 is here and its time we celebrate the precious bonds with our friends. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of our friends in our life. This year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, 1 August.
It is believed that the founder of Hallmark Greetings, Joyce Hall coined the term in 1930.
However, Friendship day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in the year 1958, while he was enjoying dinner with his friends. Later, they proposed 30 July as World Friendship Day. The idea was to promote friendship irrespective of race, religion, colour, region etc.
This friendship day, spend some memorable time with your friends. But if you cannot meet them, then you can send them these wishes, quotes, images, and greetings on this special day.
Friendship Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status
I miss our college days a lot. We spent some really good time together. Thank you for being a great friend. Happy friendship day!
You are one of the coolest person I have ever met. I feel lucky to have you as my friend. Thank you for being the crazy chap you are. Happy Friendship day
I can really think of a school life without you. Miss those crazy time. Happy friendship day!
“No friendship is an accident. ” - O Henry
“Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.”- Richard Bach
“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art.... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.” - CS Lewis
“Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit.” - Aristotle
