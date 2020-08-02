Happy Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, Images With Quotes
This Friendship Day, make your beloved yet crazy friends feel special.
It is Friendship Day and we couldn’t be more excited! A day completely dedicated to our friends, for the celebration of our little-bit-twisted, little-bit-quirky and a whole lot dependable friendship.
Everyone needs friends in their lives to bicker with, to make weird memories with and to pour our hearts out to, in times of need.
Make this Friendship Day 2020 memorable for your friends; watch a movie, or plan a cozy dinner. There are numerous ways in which you can make your friend(s) feel loved. How about starting by wishing them a Happy Friendship Day!
Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes
Here are some images, quotes and messages for you to send to your friends and wish them a Happy Friendship Day!
1. “Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends.” – Mary Catherwood
2. “True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.” – Charles Caleb Colton
3. “When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, damn, that was fun.” – Groucho Marx.
4. “It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
