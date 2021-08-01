Friendship Day 2021: 25 Happy Friendship Day Quotes for Your Friend

Friendship day is being celebrated on Sunday, 1 August. In countries like India and Malaysia, friendship day is celebrated on first Sunday of August. However, the United Nations General Assembly on 27 April 2011, declared 30 July as the official International Friendship Day.

Friendship day is a day dedicated to our friends and is observed to celebrate our friendships. Friends play a very significant role in our life. Moments spent with our friends are the best of time and make up for beautiful memories.

People enjoy this day with their friends in various ways. Some meet at their favourite place, some go for a movie, some enjoy the day at their friend's home and some who could not meet their friends, send them their lovely wishes.