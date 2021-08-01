Friendship Day 2021: 25 Happy Friendship Day Quotes for Your Friend
Friendship Day 2021: Send these amazing quotes to your friends and make them feel special.
Friendship day is being celebrated on Sunday, 1 August. In countries like India and Malaysia, friendship day is celebrated on first Sunday of August. However, the United Nations General Assembly on 27 April 2011, declared 30 July as the official International Friendship Day.
Friendship day is a day dedicated to our friends and is observed to celebrate our friendships. Friends play a very significant role in our life. Moments spent with our friends are the best of time and make up for beautiful memories.
People enjoy this day with their friends in various ways. Some meet at their favourite place, some go for a movie, some enjoy the day at their friend's home and some who could not meet their friends, send them their lovely wishes.
25 Happy Friendship Day Quotes
“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.”Elbert Hubbard
“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.”Mark Twain
“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”Charles Caleb Colton
“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.”Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Don’t walk in front of me… I may not follow, Don’t walk behind me… I may not lead, Walk beside me… just be my friend”Albert Camus
“When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, damn, that was fun.”Groucho Marx.
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”Joan Powers
“Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends.”Mary Catherwood
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever.”Alfred Tennyson
“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”Linda Grayson
“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.”Helen Keller
“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.”Sarah Dessen
“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art.... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.”CS Lewis
“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.”Aristotle
“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.”Muhammad Ali
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”Anais Nin
“If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky.”S.E. Hinton
“Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find.”William Shakespeare
“The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families.”Jay McInerney
“If you have good friends, no matter how much life is sucking , they can make you laugh.”PC Cast Kristin Cast
“True friends are always together in spirit.”LM Montgomery
“Stay is a charming word in a friend's vocabulary.”Amos Bronson Alcott
“Can miles truly separate you from friends... If you want to be with someone you love, aren't you already there?”Richard Bach
“The best mirror is an old friend.”George Herbert
“Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit.”Aristotle
