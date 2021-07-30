Happy Friendship Day 2021: 20 Gift Ideas for Your Friend
Friendship day was first proposed in the year 1958.
Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August in India. Therefore, it will fall on Sunday, 1 August.
Friendship day was first proposed in the year 1958. World Friendship Crusade, an organization which promotes friendship irrespective of race, religion, colour, region etc., in 1958 in Paraguay, proposed 30 July as World Friendship Day.
People cherish their friendships on this day. They spend some quality time with their friends and also give gifts to each other. In case you are planning to gift something cool to your friend, then you are the right place. In this article, we have curated some gifts suggestions for the occasion of Friendship Day.
Here are 20 best gift suggestions which you can give to your friend on the occasion of Friendship Day.
1. Watch: A watch is something everyone needs. “Unlike diamonds, watches were practical. They were for people on the run, people with appointments to keep and schedules to meet.” – Jeannette Walls
2. Earphones: If your friend is a music lover then you can gift him a wireless earphone.
3.Sports Jersey: If your friend is into football or any other sport, then you can gift them their favourite player's jersey.
4. Books: If your friend enjoys reading then you can gift him/her a book by his favourite author.
5. Kindle: If not a book, then you also gift your friend a Kindle. It will come with thousands of already available books.
6. Shoes: A good pair of shoes is liked by all. You can gift your friend the kind of shoes he doesn't have, like formals, sports, sneakers, etc.
7. T-shirt: On this friendship day, you can gift you friend a new T-shirt.
8. Visit you favourite Cafe: This friendship day, go out with your friends to their favourite cafe or restraunt.
9. Perfume: A nice perfume can cheer anyone up. You can gift one to your friend on Friendship Day.
10. Friendship Band: These bands are immensely popular among school kids in in India. Can be one of the many gift options for friendship day.
11. Cake: You can enjoy a cake together with your friend on friendship day.
12. Sunglasses: A pair of sunglasses is never a bad option. You can gift one to your friend on friendship day.
13. Fitness Band: If your friend is a fitness freak, then a fitness band will be a very useful gift for them.
14. Chocolate: Chocolate is one of the most simple gifts but it is liked by all. You can gift your friend their favourite chocolate this friendship day.
15. Printed Mugs: Mugs are simple but cool. Printed Mugs with nice quotes can be gifted to people of any age group.
16.Cards: You can gift your friend a friendship day card with a special message for them in it.
17. Photo frame: A photo frame with a picture of your friend and you can be a very sweet gift for Friendship day.
18. Colours: If your friend is into painting, then you can gift him/her a new set of water colours, poster colours, acrylic colour or whatever they use.
19. Journal: If your friend enjoys journaling, then you you gift them a new journal diary as well.
20. The most important gift which you can gift to your friend this friendship day is the gift of your time. Spend some valuable time with them.
