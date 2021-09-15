Happy Engineer's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

Engineer's Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to engineers. It is celebrated annually on 15 September.

Engineer's Day marks the birth anniversary of Indian civil engineer, Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya. He was born on 15 September 1860 at Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. He completed his engineering degree form College of Engineering, Pune, and went on to work on several projects which contributed significantly to Indian society. He was conferred with several awards and honours like Bharat Ratna, Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE), etc.

This day highlights the importance of Engineers in modern society.

