Happy Engineer's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Messages
Here are some quotes, wishes and messages for you to send your engineer friends on Engineers Day 2021.
Engineer's Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to engineers. It is celebrated annually on 15 September.
Engineer's Day marks the birth anniversary of Indian civil engineer, Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya. He was born on 15 September 1860 at Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. He completed his engineering degree form College of Engineering, Pune, and went on to work on several projects which contributed significantly to Indian society. He was conferred with several awards and honours like Bharat Ratna, Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE), etc.
This day highlights the importance of Engineers in modern society.
Engineer's Day: Quotes, Wishes and Messages
"Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing."- Henry Petroski
"Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed."
- Elon Musk
"But remember this, Japanese boy... airplanes are not tools for war. They are not for making money. Airplanes are beautiful dreams. Engineers turn dreams into reality."
- Hayao Miyazaki
"At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession." - Queen Elizabeth II
Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems. Hahaaha...Happy Engineers Day!
Engineers play an important role in the development of our society. Happy Engineer's Day!
