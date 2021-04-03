Happy Easter 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images

This year, Easter is falling on 4 April 2021. Easter Sunday is one of the most important days of the year celebrated by the people of Christian community all over the world.

It is the festival to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death on Mount Calvary. Easter is celebrated on the Sunday which falls after Good Friday. It is called Good Friday around the world because Jesus Christ gave his life for the good of the people.

People celebrating Easter Sunday decorate Easter eggs and greet each other with sweet delicacies, especially chocolate, to mark this day. Apart from this, people also greet each other by saying the phrase 'Christ is risen' to which other people respond by saying 'Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.'