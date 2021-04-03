Happy Easter 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images
On Easter, people commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death on Mount Calvary.
This year, Easter is falling on 4 April 2021. Easter Sunday is one of the most important days of the year celebrated by the people of Christian community all over the world.
People celebrating Easter Sunday decorate Easter eggs and greet each other with sweet delicacies, especially chocolate, to mark this day. Apart from this, people also greet each other by saying the phrase 'Christ is risen' to which other people respond by saying 'Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.'
In this article we have curated some wishes, quotes, and images on the occasion of Easter for you and your loved ones.
Easter Wishes, Quotes, Images
“My wishes for you this Easter - Good Health, Good Fortune and a fulfilling life.”
“Wishing you an Easter blessed with happy moments with your dear ones.. Happy Easter..!!!”
“Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!”
“May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you!”
