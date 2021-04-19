Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings

The day of Durga Ashtami is very special in Navratri. It is observed on the eighth day of Navratri. This year, Durga Ashtami is being celebrated on 20 April during Chaitra Navratri.

We are aware of the fact that different forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped on the nine days of Navratri. Mahagauri is worshiped and worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri.

Along with worshipping Goddess Durga, people also celebrate this day with their friends and family with great enthusiasm and zest. They send greetings of the day to their loved ones.

If you also want to send your greetings to your family and friends on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, you can use these images, messages and quotes. Apart from this, you can send these messages on social media platforms like Twitter. You can also share on Facebook and Instagram.