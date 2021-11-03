Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil & Other Languages

Diwali 2021 shall be celebrated on 4 November, 2021 and is right around the corner. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus around the globe and marks the anniversary of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after a 14 year exile.

It is believed that on his return, the whole of Ayodhya lit diyas in happiness and henceforth, this tradition has been carrying on for years.