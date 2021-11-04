Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Greetings for Deepawali
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings for the occasion of Diwali.
Diwali, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, is here. It is also known as Deepavali and the Festival of Lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
According to the Gregorian calendar, Diwali falls between mid-October and mid-November.
Diwali 2021 is being celebrated on Thursday, 4 November 2021.
Laxmi Puja (worship of Goddess Laxmi) is the most significant part of Diwali. People celebrate this day by wearing traditional outfits, preparing different cuisines, and decorating their homes and workplace with diyas and lights. Families also spend time together on this auspicious day.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your family, friends, relatives and other loved ones on the occasion of Diwali 2021.
Happy Diwali Wishes, Images and Quotes
May this Diwali bring a lot of joy and success in you life. Happy Diwali to you and your family!
May this festival of lights brings happiness to you and your beautiful family. Wish you a very happy Diwali!
Diwali is a festival of light which brings us all together and light up our lives. Wish you a very happy and safe Diwali.
May goddess Laxmi bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.
Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Wish you and your family a very happy Diwali.
May Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha bless you on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. Happy Deepawali!
