Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings for the occasion of Dhanteras.
Dhanteras Wishes: Dhanteras is a Hindu festival which is celebrated a day before Choti Diwali. The festival is observed on the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month as per the Hindu calendar.
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 2 November 2021.
Dhanteras is considered a very important festivals by people of Hindu community, and specifically business people and traders. People celebrate this festival by buying different metal products like Gold and Silver products, pots, pans and other utensils.
People also spend time with their loved ones on this auspicious day. Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings which you can send to your family, friends and relatives on the occasion of Dhanteras.
Dhanteras: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings
Festivities are to let us know that life is full of cheer and smiles. May prosperity be with you on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.
I hope that you are blessed with joy, prosperity and good health. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
This Dhanteras, I hope you get everything you desire.
May the Gods bless you with good, healthy and prosperous life. Wish you a very happy Dhanteras.
On Dhanteras, wishing you wealth & prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!
I pray to God that on this auspicious festival, may your life shimmer with silver, shine with gold & dazzle with diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.