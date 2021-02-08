Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
On chocolate day, people celebrate their love by gifting chocolates to each other.
Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine’s Week. It is celebrated on 9 February, after Propose day.
The popular culture celebrates February as the month of love. The Valentine’s week is celebrated by lovers all over the world. However, Valentine's Day celebrations were originally religious in nature.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Chocolate Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
“Chocolate becomes much sweeter when you share it with the one you love. Happy Chocolate Day!”
“Whenever I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded of you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet. Happy Chocolate Day!”
“Thanks for entering my life and filling it with so much sweetness. Happy Chocolate Day!”
“My love for you is similar to chocolate, filled with sweetness. Let’s fill the sweetness in each other’s life. Happy Chocolate Day!”
