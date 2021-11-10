ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes in Hindi and English on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes, images and quotes in Hindi and English on the occasion of Chhath Puja</p></div>
i

Chhath Puja is a festival observed mainly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun). It is a four days long festival which, according to Hindu calendar, begins from Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and concludes on Saptami Tithi. This festival falls six days after Diwali.

Also Read

Chhath Puja 2021: Significance Of All Four Days And Samagri List

Chhath Puja 2021: Significance Of All Four Days And Samagri List
This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

People celebrate Chhath Puja by worshipping the Sun and observing a fast to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages in Hindi and English which you can send to your family, friends, and relatives to mark the occasion of Chhath Puja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhath Puja: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

  • May Lord Surya bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2021. Happy Chhath Puja!

  • Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Sun, the source of all things around us. May you and your foamily have a blessed Chhath Puja.

  • Let’s thank Lord Surya for the light, and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja brings ample of joy and blessings for us.

  • May all your desires are fulfilled on this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

  • Chhath Puja is an occasion to offer Arghya to Lord Surya, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy. Happy Chhath Puja!

Also Read

Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes</p></div>

Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes

(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes</p></div>

Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes in Hindi and English</p></div>

Happy Chhath Puja Images with Wishes in Hindi and English

Photo: iStock Images

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT