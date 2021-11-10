Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes, images and quotes in Hindi and English on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja is a festival observed mainly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.
Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun). It is a four days long festival which, according to Hindu calendar, begins from Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and concludes on Saptami Tithi. This festival falls six days after Diwali.
This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.
People celebrate Chhath Puja by worshipping the Sun and observing a fast to commemorate the auspicious occasion.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages in Hindi and English which you can send to your family, friends, and relatives to mark the occasion of Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
May Lord Surya bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2021. Happy Chhath Puja!
Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Sun, the source of all things around us. May you and your foamily have a blessed Chhath Puja.
Let’s thank Lord Surya for the light, and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja brings ample of joy and blessings for us.
May all your desires are fulfilled on this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja is an occasion to offer Arghya to Lord Surya, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy. Happy Chhath Puja!
