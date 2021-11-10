Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja is a festival observed mainly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun). It is a four days long festival which, according to Hindu calendar, begins from Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and concludes on Saptami Tithi. This festival falls six days after Diwali.