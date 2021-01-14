Magh Bihu 2021 Images, Wishes, Quotes, for WhatsApp, Facebook
Here are some quotes, images, greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Magh Bihu.
Magh Bihu is when the annual harvest takes place in Assam. People celebrate Rongali Bihu to mark the beginning of the Assamese new year and the end of the harvest season.
It is believed that the festival started from the time when people of the valley started tilling the land. Bihu is believed to be as old as river Brahmaputra.
This year, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on 15 January. The festival is marked by grand feasts and bonfires, made of green bamboo, firewood, hay, and dried banana leaves. As a tradition, people take bath before setting up the bonfire. People also celebrating by making makeshift huts known as Meji and Belaghar with bamboo, leaves and thatch. And then, they burn the huts the next morning.
Dishes like rice cakes known by various names such as Sunga Pitha, Til Pith and coconut laddoos are also made on this occasion.
Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Quotes and Greetings
- Here's wishing you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu— a very Bhogali Bihu to you and your family.
- May the festival of Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.
- May the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu bring prosperity, peace and happiness in the lives of all. Happy and a blissful Bihu to you and your loved ones.
- May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring happiness aplenty to your life. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you and everyone at home.
- May God shower you and your family with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu.
Magh Bihu 2021 Images to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook
