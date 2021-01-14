Magh Bihu 2021 Images, Wishes, Quotes, for WhatsApp, Facebook

Magh Bihu is when the annual harvest takes place in Assam. People celebrate Rongali Bihu to mark the beginning of the Assamese new year and the end of the harvest season.

It is believed that the festival started from the time when people of the valley started tilling the land. Bihu is believed to be as old as river Brahmaputra.

This year, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on 15 January. The festival is marked by grand feasts and bonfires, made of green bamboo, firewood, hay, and dried banana leaves. As a tradition, people take bath before setting up the bonfire. People also celebrating by making makeshift huts known as Meji and Belaghar with bamboo, leaves and thatch. And then, they burn the huts the next morning.

Dishes like rice cakes known by various names such as Sunga Pitha, Til Pith and coconut laddoos are also made on this occasion.