Happy Bengali New Year 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes
Bengali New Year, celebrated on the 15th of April, is called Poila Baisakh.
The Bengali New Year is celebrated on 15 April. In India, especially in West Bengal, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiams and fervour. The festival, celebrated on the 15 of April, is called Poila Baisakh or Nobo Borso.
During this occasion, the Bengali people greet each other by saying Shubho Nobo Borso. It means Happy New Year. It falls in the month of Boishakh. This same day is celebrated in other parts of India traditionally, but with different names, like Vaisakhi in central and north India, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, etc.
This day is considered a public holiday in some states like West Bengal, Tripura, and northern Odisha and parts of Assam.
On this day people dress up in beautiful traditional Bengali outfits and celebrate the day with their family, friends and relatives. In addition to wearing new clothes, people send special wishes to their loved ones.
In this article we have curated some wishes, images and quotes for you to send to you your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year.
Bengali New Year: Wishes, Images, Quotes
“Wishing all a very Happy and Auspicious Bengali New Year! Shubho Noboborsho to all my friends... May love, light, health, wealth, success and happiness fill every moment of our lives!”
“Wishing you and your family a very Happy Bengali New Year. Have a great year ahead.”
“On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho.”
“Hope this new year brings you joy, prosperity and good fortune in abundance. Shubho Naba Borsho.”
