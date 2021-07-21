Happy Bakrid 2021: Eid Mubarak Images, Posters, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers

Bakra Eid (Bakrid) 2021 is being observed on Wednesday, 21 July in India. Also know as Eid-ul-Adha (Eid-al-Adha) or 'Festival of Sacrifice', is one of the most important festival for Muslims around the world.

The day is observed to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice. It is believed that in a test of faith and devotion for the God, Ibrahim got ready to sacrifice his son Ismail. Moved by his faith and devotion, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel with a goat and asked him to replace his son with the goat. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha each year to mark that day.

The day is observed by sacrificing a goat or an animal. The animal being sacrificed is divided into three parts. It is then distributed among relatives, friends and neighbours, poor and needy and one part is kept for the family.