Happy Baisakhi 2021: Images, Wishes, and Quotes
The festival of Baisakhi will be celebrated on 13 April 2021.
The festival of Baisakhi marks the new year for the people belonging to the Punjabi community. It is also considered a festival of agriculture in Punjab. On the day of Baisakhi, farmers thank the gods for their crops and wish for good harvest in the future.
Usually, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated on 13 April or 14 April every year. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, the 13th of April. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, and a few other parts of North India.
People celebrate this festival by wearing new clothes and dancing to folk songs. The festival is celebrated collectively with family, friends, and neighbours.
However, this year the celebrations are likely to be affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In such a situation, you can send greetings of Baisakhi to all friends and relatives.
In this article we have curated a list of wishes, images, and quotes to send to your loved ones.
Baisakhi: Images, Wishes, and Quotes
“May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi!”
“May Waheguru be with you in all your endeavors on Vaisakhi and always. Happy Baisakhi!”
“Sending my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a happier and healthier year ahead! Happy Baisakhi!”
“On this festival of harvest, I pray that Waheguru jee blesses you with joy that knows no bounds. Happy Baisakhi!”
