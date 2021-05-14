Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings
This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on 14 May 2021.
Tritiya Tithi (third day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is observed as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that, lord Parshuram, incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day.
Goddess Laxmi is also worshiped on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. People tend to buy gold on this and hope for that it would lead to further success and prosperity in the future.
Therefore, this day is consider to be an auspicious day which brings prosperity.
People celebrate this auspicious day with families and their loved ones. In this article we have curated a list of wishes, images and messages for you to send to your family and relatives on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Akshaya Tritiya: Wishes, Images, Quotes
Akshay Tritiya ke iss shubh avsar par aapko aur aapke parivar ko dher sari shubhkamnaye. Maa Laxmi aapka jeevan Sukh, Samriddhi aur Vaibhav se paripoorn rakhe.
On this day of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing you and your family a lifetime of luck and prosperity. May you thrive and may Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on you forever.
May this Akshaya Tritiya bring all the luck and joy to you. May Goddess Laxmi bestow her gifts and may you live a full and healthy life.
On this auspicious day, buying and wearing gold is believed to bring luck and prosperity. Wishing that it does the same for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
