Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Time and How to Celebrate Lord Hanuman

According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti occurs every year on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Date) of the month of Chaitra. Lord Hanuman was born on the day of Chaitra Purnima. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

Lord Hanuman is also known by the names of Bajrangbali, Kesarinandan, Anjaniputra, and Pawanputra. In fact, Lord Hanuman is the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, who was born in Tretayuga (Second of Four Yugas) for devotion and service to Lord Shri Ram.