Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Time and How to Celebrate Lord Hanuman
According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti occurs every year on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Date) of the month of Chaitra. Lord Hanuman was born on the day of Chaitra Purnima. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, 8 April 2020.
Lord Hanuman is also known by the names of Bajrangbali, Kesarinandan, Anjaniputra, and Pawanputra. In fact, Lord Hanuman is the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, who was born in Tretayuga (Second of Four Yugas) for devotion and service to Lord Shri Ram.
Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date and Time
Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:01 PM on 7 Apr 2020
Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:04 AM on 8 Apr 2020
Hanuman Jayanti Celebration
On this day, people visit the Hanuman temple and recite religious chants like Hanuman Chalisa and remember the legends, including the heroic acts and his devotion towards Lord Rama. It is also observed that the priest applies Tilak on the forehead of the devotees and offers flowers, sweets, coconut, and sacred ash, etc.
People are also observed lighting mustard oil lamps, chanting various religious mantras, mostly Hanuman Chalisa, and offering flowers and sweets to Lord Hanuman.
Hanuman Chalisa
