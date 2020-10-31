Halloween 2020 Greetings, Images, Greeting Cards and Quotes
Halloween traditionally originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later known as Halloween. With time, Halloween involved certain activities like donning costumes, going trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings and planning meals to commemorate the day.
Halloween holiday occurs on 31 October every year. This year, it is being celebrated on Saturday. Check below various images, quotes, wishes, greetings, cards for Halloween 2020.
Halloween 2020 Greetings and Quotes
- “Trick or treat, I think you’re sweet on Halloween and always. May it be creepy, scary and a whole lot of fun. Happy Halloween 2020!”
- “I hope your Halloween is all treats and no tricks…enjoy the candy and festivities! Happy Halloween!!”
- “If you see a pumpkin in my window, then you know it’s Halloween. I hope that it’s the kind of day that really makes you scream.”
- “Halloween wishes are being sent your way for a pleasantly frightful day and a delightfully magical night. May the spirit of Halloween 2020 be with you.”
Halloween 2020 Images
