Halloween 2020 Greetings, Images, Greeting Cards and Quotes

Halloween traditionally originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later known as Halloween. With time, Halloween involved certain activities like donning costumes, going trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings and planning meals to commemorate the day.

Halloween holiday occurs on 31 October every year. This year, it is being celebrated on Saturday. Check below various images, quotes, wishes, greetings, cards for Halloween 2020.