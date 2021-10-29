ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween Costumes 2021: 10 Most Popular and Spooky Costumes for Halloween

Here are some spooky costume ideas for Halloween 2021.

The Quint
Updated
Lifestyle
4 min read
i

Halloween is almost here and preparations for the festival have already begun. Earlier, it was only celebrated in western parts of the world. However, in past few decades, citizens of many other countries have also started to celebrate this festival.

Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October.

Halloween is an old festival which dates back to the Celtic harvest festival of Samhain. This day was observed to mark the end of harvest season and arrival of winter.

However, since last couple of years, a lot of people from different parts of the world celebrate this day as an occasion to dress up in spooky outfits for Halloween parties.

In case, your are also planning to attend a Halloween party and looking for some unusual and spooky costumes, then here are some suggestions for you.

We have curated some of the best costumes suggestion from popular TV shows, fairy tales, Bollywood & Hollywood movies.

10 Most Popular Costumes for Halloween

1. Squid Game: Let's start with the most trendy one. Squid Game is a recently launched South Korean TV series on Netflix, which has gained immense popularity in past few weeks. Squid Game outfits will be an appropriate choice for Halloween 2021.

Squid Game Costume for Halloween

(Photo: YouTube/ Netflix)

2. Makdee from Makdee: The Web of Witch: Shabana Azmi's look from the movie Makdee is one of most fitting looks for this Halloween. The unkempt hair, long nails, everything is on point.

Halloween Costumes

(Photo: The Quint)

3. Harley Quinn: Harley Quinn's look is also a very popular among the Halloween goers. You can refer to the comics or one of the movies and choose the one which suits you.

Harley Quinn Halloween Costume

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)

4. Crime Master Gogo: Crime Master Gogo's outfit is very unusual and funny. However, with red boots, gloves, and a cape, it is a nice choice for Halloween.

Halloween Costumes

(Photo: The Quint)

5. Maleficent: Maleficent is a character based on the evil fairy godmother in Charles Perrault's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty. The look is also on point for a Halloween party.

Maleficent Halloween Costume

(Photo: Disney Plus)

6. Gabbar: Gabbar is one of the most popular villains in India. If you are a fan of Hindi movies, and specifically Sholay, then Gabbar is the right choice for you on this Halloween.

Gabbar Singh Halloween Costume

(Photo: Twitter)
7. Joker: Joker from the DC universe is a popular character among Halloween goers. You can check out comics or the movies to take a reference of Joker's costume and makeup. Also, it is very easily available because of its immense popularity.

Joker Halloween Costume

(Photo Courtesy: Warner Bros)

8. Lord Voldemort: Lord Voldemort's look is one of the spookiest of all. For his costume, you just need a black robe. But his makeup looks quite difficult. If you are passionate about Halloween, or Voldemort, then go for it.

Lord Voldemort Halloween Costume and makeup

(Photo: harrypotter.fandom.com)

9. Bellatrix Lestrange: Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter world is also a very memorable villain. You can try her look for Halloween.

Bellatrix Lestrange Halloween Costume

(Photo: harrypotter.fandom.com)

10. Money Heist: Money Heist is also a very popular Netflix show. Red outfit with Money Heist mask will be a good choice for this Halloween.

Money Heist Halloween Costume

(Photo: Amazon.in)

Published: 

