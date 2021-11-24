Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2021: Quotes and Messages
Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the ninth of ten Sikh gurus.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is observed every year on 24 November. This day marks the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth of ten Sikh gurus.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is also known as Shaheedi Diwas.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was a fierce supporter of religious freedom at a time when people were being forcefully converted. He was publicly executed in the year 1675 in Delhi on the order of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
The places of his execution and cremation were later turned into Sikh holy places namely, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in Delhi.
The sacrifice of his life for human values and religious freedom is remembered by his followers from around the world.
In this article, we have curated some quotes and messages, which you can send to your family, friends and relatives on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Quotes and Messages
May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji give you the strength to stand against evil.
On this Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, may he bless you with wisdom and courage.
The teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur ji inspire us to support individual freedom. Let us remember him on his martyrdom day.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for religious freedom. Let's spread a word about his teachings on his shaheedi diwas.
"True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering." - Guru Tegh Bahadur
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.