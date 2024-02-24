Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, and Images

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas -- a well-renowned saint cum poet of India is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti. He was born in Mandhuadhe, Varanasi in the year 1399. According to the Hindu Calendar, every year Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls in the month of Magha on full Moon day known as Magha Purnima.
Guru Ravidas is known for his significant role in the Bhakti Movement, and has been entitled with several names like Bhagat Ravidas, Ruhidas, Rohidas, and Raidas. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed with great enthusiasm in North India, especially in Punjab. On this occasion, people perform special prayers like Bhajan-Kirtan, take holy bath, and visit Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan for pilgrimage.
Let us check out the Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 date, wishes, quotes, and messages below.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Date in India
This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, 24 February 2024.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Tithi
Purnima Tithi Starts: 3:33 pm on 23 February
Purnima Tithi Ends: 5:59 pm on 24 February 2024
Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti
Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas - famous saint and mystic poet of India. Not only was Guru Ravidas a strong personality, but his significant role in Bhakti Movement makes him a reverential figure. Guru Ravidas truly believed in the principles of equality, and has a great contribution in working against casteism in India. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed to pay homage to this great spiritual leader of the country.
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook Status
Following is the list of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and images.
May this Guru Ravidas Jayanti inspire you to become the best human being. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024.
The poetry of Guru Ravidas will greatly appreciated and remembered forever. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Guru Ravidas always fought against caste system. Let us take inspiration from his teachings and treat every humankind equally. I wish you a happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024.
We should always fight for the right and give away the negativity. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
You should always aspire to become a good human being before becoming successful. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024.
Equality in gender, caste, social status, and everything is important for a peaceful world. Let us follow the principles of Guru Ravidas, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
You dispel the darkness of ignorance and reveal to us the light of wisdom. Greetings of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024.
Perform special prayers and take a holy bath on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Ji's birthday. Happy Guru Das Jayanti 2024.
