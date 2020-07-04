Guru Purnima 2020 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?
On Guru Purnima, people express their gratitude towards their teachers and seek their blessings.
Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, 5 July.
On Guru Purnima, people express their gratitude towards their teachers and seek their blessings. Interestingly, in Nepal the festival is celebrated as Teacher’s Day as a mark of reverence to teachers who lead their pupils on the path of enlightenment.
Guru Purnima 2020 Timings
Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on 4 July.
Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on 5 July.
How is Guru Purnima Celebrated?
Guru Purnima is celebrated with much fanfare in India, Nepal and other countries with Buddhist influence every year.
People pay homage to their gurus (teachers) on this day. Some people even observe fast on this day.
Some ashrams and monasteries even hold prayer recitals by students to honour their teachers (gurus).
Legend of Guru Purnima
As per the legend, Guru Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the first sermon of Lord Buddha, after attainment of enlightenment, to his disciples. It was a full moon day hence, Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on the same day.
As per some yogic traditions, Lord Shiva became Adi Guru on Guru Purnima, transmitting knowledge of yoga to saptarishis on this day.
Guru Purnima, in some parts, is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima – a celebration of the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa who is the key architect of the Mahabharata.
