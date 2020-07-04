Guru Purnima 2020 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, 5 July.

On Guru Purnima, people express their gratitude towards their teachers and seek their blessings. Interestingly, in Nepal the festival is celebrated as Teacher’s Day as a mark of reverence to teachers who lead their pupils on the path of enlightenment.