Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) Wishes, Greetings, Images & Quotes
Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes, quotes, images and greetings for friends and family.
Gurpurab is regarded an auspicious occasion and is the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sikhs believe that Guru Nanak brought enlightenment to the world, therefore, the festival is also referred to as Prakash Utsav which means ‘birth of light’.
The festival is celebrated to honour Guru Nanak’s life, achievements, and most importantly, his legacy. His hymns are read aloud and appreciated. Here are some wishes, greetings, images, quotes and cards which you can send to your loved ones on this festival:
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes, Greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook
- “May Guru Nanak be your guidance and support through the course of your life.
Happy Gurpurab!”
- “May lord Guru Nanak inspire you to achieve your goals in life and help maintain peace and tranquility. To and your family, a very Happy Gurpurab.”
- “May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's holy teachings enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for. Happy Gurpurab!”
- “On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with the divine blessings of Gurunanak Dev Ji today and forever.”
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Images for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram
